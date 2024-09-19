Mountby: Developer responds to criticism of plan for 1,400-home village near Scarborough
Persimmon Yorkshire said it was eager to engage with the community after its proposal for a 1,400-home village known as Mountby received more than a dozen objections from residents and the parish council.
Locals said they were concerned about overdevelopment and environmental impacts of the proposed 131-hectare site to the east of Scarborough Business Park and south of Cayton and Eastfield.
The developer said the scheme, which would start with 251 homes for local homebuyers, would bring “much-needed new housing for local families, young people and downsizers alike”.
Responding to concerns about the environmental impacts of the development, a spokesperson said: “The homes will be zero-carbon ready, incorporating technologies such as EV chargers, solar panels and air source heat pumps.”
They added: “Residents will be able to enjoy the equivalent of four football pitches of public open spaces on the first phase alone as well as a trim-trail and play park.”
Further phases of the project would see the “delivery of a new link road, local centre for retail use as well as space for a new primary school”.
At a recent meeting of Seamer Parish Council, members voted to oppose the scheme.
The parish council said it was concerned about the “environmental impact of building on further agricultural land as well as the proposed development being likely to exacerbate existing lack of capacity of old drainage and sewerage infrastructure”.
It also highlighted “the overdevelopment of Cayton village” and road access and traffic generation on the “already busy” Cayton Low Road.
A Persimmon Yorkshire Spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be working with North Yorkshire Council on these exciting plans for new homes in Scarborough.
“We have been engaging with the community including Cayton Parish Council to ensure that feedback informs the application process and look forward to presenting these plans to North Yorkshire Councillors in due course.”
The application is currently under consideration by North Yorkshire Council, which has not set a date for a decision.
