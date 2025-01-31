Multi-million pound redevelopment of Scarborough West Pier deferred over concerns about maritime economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Scarborough’s West Pier have been deferred over concerns about impacts on the maritime economy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wholesale redevelopment of the pier was set to be approved at a meeting on Thursday January 30 but has been deferred after councillors said they were not convinced by some of the details.

The South Bay project proposes the demolition of several buildings and the construction of a three-storey replacement on the historic pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council said the project would improve both the fishing industry and tourism but many objectors have said the development is “incompatible” with the pier’s active use by fishermen.

Residents and activists at the West Pier meeting. picture: LDRS/Anttoni Numminen

At a meeting of the strategic planning committee, much of the discussion focussed on the potential future installation of a boat lift on the pier.

Coun Roberta Swiers said: “Overall, I think the idea is excellent, but we need to stick to the fishing industry.

“I’m really concerned that approval will lead to turning away investment with regard to a future boat hoist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee members surprised many in Scarborough Town Hall’s packed public gallery after they did not accept officers’ recommendations to approve the scheme.

Michelle Richardson, United Scarborough, outside the West Pier meeting. picture: LDRS/Anttoni Numminen

Speaking before the meeting, Michelle Richardson, of the United Scarborough Residents’ Action Group, told the LDRS: “We’re opposed because the plan is solely focused on tourism when we have a perfectly acceptable alternative plan, without stepping on the fishermen’s toes.”

‘Going to be a problem’

Most councillors on the committee said they were broadly in favour of the plan but felt “conflicted” over fears it could hinder future investment from the offshore wind farm industry.

Peter Lee, of the Friends of Scarborough Harbour group, said: “This money was from the Towns Fund but this isn’t the town centre, this is the pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough West Pier. picture: NYC

“Instead, we’re going to lose the potential that we have on the pier for bringing the wind farm boats in.”

Coun Bob Packham said: “It’s clearly a very good scheme but in the absence of the boat hoist, it’s going to be a problem.”

As part of the deferral, councillors said they wanted more details about “the economic benefits as well as economic losses as they affect the scheme, issues with surface water proposals, and energy proposals”.

The major redevelopment – including repairing, restoring, and replacing buildings – would be funded from the £20.2m grant which was awarded to Scarborough from the Towns Fund and from North Yorkshire Council’s investment budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prominent businessman James Corrigan spoke against the proposals at the council meeting, stating: “There are world-leading [wind farm] operators who are facing Scarborough currently, who wish to pursue opportunities, but will have to take their business to other ports if you approve this application.”

Speaking to the LDRS after the meeting, he said it was “very unfair” that councillors had been provided with a “flawed report”, adding: “There’s only one [committee member] from here.”

North Yorkshire Council has not confirmed when the proposal will next be considered by councillors.