Multi-million pound repairs to protect against coastal erosion in Filey to begin

An aerial shot of Filey sea wall, which will benefit from a £2.95 million repair scheme.

A highly anticipated £2.95 million repair scheme to protect Filey’s sea wall from future erosion is set to begin next month.

North Yorkshire Council secured a grant from the Environment Agency to carry out the project, which aims to ensure the sea defence remains viable for the next 50 years.

The scheme will cover a 1.1-kilometre stretch of the coast between Coble Landing in the north and Royal Parade in the south.

The defences were built between the 19th and 20th centuries, protecting 626 residential and 166 non-residential properties, as well as five Yorkshire Water assets, including sewage pumping stations.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways, transport and coastal protection, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We are pleased to be able to begin the essential repair scheme which will enhance the condition of the sea wall by replacing damaged blocks, slipways and steps.

“Extensive preparatory work has been carried out to ensure the stability of the wall and public safety. This includes comprehensive surveys and investigations to enable us to choose the best construction method and equipment.

“We are also addressing concerns around erosion at St Martins Gill where the slipway meets the softer undefended cliffs.

“These vital improvements aim to bolster the integrity and resilience of our coastal defences, ensuring better protection for our community, infrastructure, and coastline.”

The council has worked closely with its delivery partner and local businesses to minimise disruption.

The project is due to begin on August 24, but construction won’t start until mid-September to avoid the peak tourist season.

The scheme is due to be completed by the spring of next year, and earlier this month Jackson Civil Engineering Limited was appointed to carry out the work.

For further information and to meet the team, a public engagement event will be held in the Concert Hall of the Evron Centre in Filey on Thursday, August 22 from 2-8pm.

Cllr Sam Cross, who represents the Filey division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s great to hear that the long-awaited repair scheme will begin later this month.

“It’s a key project in Filey and will be welcomed by those who live here.

“I would urge everybody to attend the engagement event to hear more about the scheme and learn of the many benefits it will have to safeguard our beautiful coast.”