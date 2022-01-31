Mural showing Whitby's maritime sculpture trail gets go-ahead
Plans for a large mural showing Whitby’s maritime sculpture trail to be installed on the gable wall of Astin’s estate agents on Flowergate, have been passed by Scarborough Council.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:16 pm
The mural will show the locations of the 10 wire frame sculptures, by Whitby artist Emma Stothard, which tell the story of the local fishing industry and its history.
The property at 84 Church Street that originally formed part of the application was removed from the proposal.
