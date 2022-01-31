Mural showing Whitby's maritime sculpture trail gets go-ahead

Plans for a large mural showing Whitby’s maritime sculpture trail to be installed on the gable wall of Astin’s estate agents on Flowergate, have been passed by Scarborough Council.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:16 pm

The mural will show the locations of the 10 wire frame sculptures, by Whitby artist Emma Stothard, which tell the story of the local fishing industry and its history.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The property at 84 Church Street that originally formed part of the application was removed from the proposal.

Read More

Read More
Fire crews called to deal with Storm Malik damage in Scarborough and Hutton-le-H...
The mural will show Whitby's maritime sculpture trail.
WhitbyEmma StothardScarborough Council