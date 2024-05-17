New Bridlington Mayor 'really looking forward' to his civic year after taking on the role at annual ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridlington Town Council’s mayor-making ceremony saw councillors elect Coun Rick Arrand as the Mayor for the forthcoming civic year (2024/2025).

Coun Arrand was the Deputy Mayor last year. His Mayoress is his wife, Kim Arrand.

Councillor Angela Walker was voted in as Deputy Mayor and her husband Thomas Graham Walker is her Deputy Mayor Consort for the next mayoral year.

Coun Arrand’s chosen charities will be The Kingfisher Café, which supports the homeless and vulnerable of Bridlington, and the local dementia group.

New Mayor Rick Arrand with his wife, Mayoress Kim Arrand

Coun Arrand said: “I’m really looking forward to being the Mayor this year.

"I was Deputy Mayor last year and enjoyed that, and I am really looking forward to meeting people at the various events throughout the year.

"My chosen charities for my time in office are the Kingfisher Cafe on West Street and the local dementia group. I hope to raise some money to support them.”

Coun Arrand takes over the prominent position from Coun John Arthur, who said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time as Mayor and praised the amazing people in Bridlington.

Coun John Arthur said that serving as the Mayor 'has been the honour of a lifetime'

Coun Arthur said: “What a journey! I would particularly like to thank Ericka, Victoria and Nikki in the town council office for making such a positive difference, they have been such a help to me and made my time as Mayor as smooth as it could be, and also special thanks to my wife Diane who has thrown everything into the role of Mayoress. I could not have done it without her.

"The skydive in particular was amazing, something I could not do! Also special thanks to Josh Owen, my Cadet for this year.

"My reception from the residents of the town has been warm and welcoming at every single occasion and event we have supported, and considering we have only lived here for three years it shows how friendly the residents of this great town are.

"You have really made Diane and I feel even more at home in this wonderful town.

The new Mayor, Coun Rick Arrand and Deputy Mayor, Coun Angela Walker

"I want you to know that serving as the Mayor has been the honour of a lifetime. I’ve met so many incredible people, heard so many inspiring stories, and made memories that I will cherish forever.

"I have really enjoyed supporting The Hinge and The Homeless Hub as my charities and I will continue to help them in the future.

"Some organisations and individuals in the town have been remarkable: The RNLI, The Lions, Angela Langton, the Cadets, the Health Forum, the numerous care homes, far too many organisations to list entirely.

"High points for me personally, the Christmas lights turn-on with Peter Levy and the great food festival at the end of 2023, especially arriving on Santa’s sleigh, what a great day that was!

"The great fairs of Bridlington and Hull were amazing and spectacular, the investment of Neil Bowler in the Priory was a moving event, as were Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday.

"The Christmas dinner at the Homeless Hub was also a tremendous success – I will support that where I can this year too.

"I will miss the wonderful times I have had as Mayor.

"There has been a real buzz in Bridlington this year, with so many visitors enjoying events such as the Food Festivals, Race The Waves, The Kite Festival, Bridlington Pride, The Lions Carnival and many, many more.

"Thank you for letting me be a part of the journey.