New building approved at Scarborough’s Cross Lane Hospital despite noise concerns

The construction of a new building at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust's proposal to erect a single-storey building at Scarborough's Cross Lane Hospital has been approved.

Plans for the workshop and facilities management building were approved despite concerns about potential noise disturbance.

Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough is the hub for mental health services in Whitby, Ryedale and Scarborough and it provides inpatient facilities for adults and older people as well as accommodation for supporting teams including estates and corporate services.

Cross Lane Hospital new workshop location.

Electric and battery-powered tools will be used at the workshop located at the corner of the hospital site which “provides a peaceful environment for patients”.

Submitted plans stated that the use of noisy tools would be restricted to “a few hours during normal working times to preserve the amenity of adjoining residential properties”.

However, a report by council planners concluded that the submitted information was not of a “sufficient standard to ensure that there would be no noise disturbance to nearby residential properties”.

At the nearest point, the workshop will be located around 21 metres from properties on Westfield Avenue.

Officers said that due to its “close proximity to residential properties”, the council would enforce a condition proposed by the environmental health team.

NHS Trust will have to submit a noise impact assessment and sound insulation scheme “demonstrating that the proposed development will not result in unacceptable noise disturbance to surrounding residential properties”.

Concerns were also raised about the potential overlooking on nearby properties.

However, a council report concluded that the workshop would not result in an unacceptable overbearing impact or a loss of privacy for the neighbouring residential properties.

No objections were raised by members of the public and no comments were received from Newby and Scalby Town Council.

North Yorkshire Council approved the application subject to various conditions.