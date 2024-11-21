New clothes shop proposed at site of vacant Whitby tattoo parlour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop could open on the site of a former café and tattoo parlour near Whitby’s town centre.

A shop selling clothing and “other general items” could be opened at 71 Haggersgate if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Anthony Wallett of W&M Wholesale Limited has applied for permission to change the use of the site to a shop.

According to submitted plans, the building was “up until recently open as a tattoo shop” but “this has been closed for several months” and is currently vacant.

71 Haggersgate, Whitby. Google Maps

Last year, Bradburn Coffee House applied for a premises licence at the same address to sell and serve alcohol on its premises.

Since then, the property leasehold has been purchased by the new applicant W&M Wholesale Limited, which is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

No structural changes have been proposed for the building which is near the town’s harbour and around five minutes from the bus and railway station.

“Access will be step-free from street level and the whole shop will be on the ground floor,” according to plans.

The applicant said that “as the premises is currently closed, reopening it as a shop will benefit all stakeholders and the residents of Whitby will have more shopping choices, the council will receive business rates, and fewer empty premises will make the street look better”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.