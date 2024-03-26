New Eastfield Marketplace event aims to bring the community together and support local traders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastfield will host the first of its monthly Marketplace events on Saturday, March 30.

Running until October, the event will feature stalls ranging from fruit and vegetables, household supplies as well as clothing, cakes, cheese, local honey, sweets and gifts. There will also be face-painting for children and hot food on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny, along with competitions for the best decorated egg and an Easter egg hunt.

Penny Beniston, North Yorkshire Council’s superintendent of markets, in Eastfield, Scarborough to promote the Eastfield Marketplace event

The event, funded by Eastfield PACT Partnership, will provide an alternative shopping experience for people living in the area, where previously they would have had to travel into Scarborough.

Beata Brough, who runs cake-making business Cake O’Clock, is one of the entrepreneurs who will be taking part.

She said: “I have lived in Eastfield for over 15 years. My family like the area so much that when we decided to buy a bigger house we bought one across the road to where we lived at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that being part of your local community is one of the key factors to happiness in life, especially for people who may not have the means or opportunity to travel further afield to access markets and fairs.

"This is why I chose this event to share my love of baking and I would encourage other traders to do the same and residents to come along and see what Eastfield has to offer.”

Local community organisations, such as the Eastfield Residents Association, will also be attending with information on the proposed community park, as well as other plans for the town.

The Marketplace is part of a scheme to improve the High Street and increase community events and activities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Beniston, North Yorkshire Council’s superintendent of markets, said: “The people of Eastfield are proud of where they live and initiatives such as this will help build on the strong community spirit in the area.