Members of the authority’s planning and development committee voted unanimously in favour of the new skatepark at a meeting on Thursday, January 19.

The £362,000 outdoor facility will be on the western side of West Avenue, on the grassed area between the surfaced public car park and the multi-use games area.

It is intended to cater for skateboards, BMX, scooters and wheelchair motocross.

The application, submitted by Scarborough Council to the planning authority, was enthusiastically endorsed by councillors and members of the public.

Cllr Roberta Swiers, said: “I think it is brilliant and something different and it’s adapted for everyone to use.

“I think it’s essential for Filey where there are lots of children but not much for them to do and I can’t think of a better site, actually, and even the police have identified how safe it is going to be.”

She added: “I’d like to move this to the vote because I think it is great we’re getting things like this.

"This is what we need.”

The 1,100 sq m site, which will include floodlights, concrete structures, and fencing, was guaranteed funding by the authority’s cabinet in March 2022.

The planning authority noted that skateparks “can result in noise disturbance to nearby residents and other noise-sensitive occupiers of land and property”.

However, it concluded that there is unlikely to be an impact on the amenity of neighbours as the closest residential property is located 120m away.

At the meeting, Cllr Jane Mortimer said: “I agree with Cllr Swiers and I’ll second the proposal.

"I’ve been down there when the multi-use games area was put in and it is in the right place.”

During the public consultation stage of the application, several members of the public sent letters of support.

Ashley Gray, a Filey resident, said the proposed plan was “a great facility that has the potential to bring together the community around physical activity”.

Another public consultee, Tori Gower, said: “This project brings so much excitement and opportunity to all around the area!”

