Councillor Handley, who represents Goole North, becomes just the fourth leader in the 27-year history of the council and replaces Cllr Jonathan Owen.

Speaking after the authority’s annual general meeting, Cllr Handley said she was honoured to become the new leader and said she was looking forward to “delivering the best” for East Riding residents.

She said: “The East Riding is a great place to be, and working collaboratively with my elected colleagues, I am ambitious for the future.

Newly appointed Councillor Anne Handley will be leader of the East Riding Council with responsibilities for prosperity and devolution.

“We have been through a difficult few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis but I want to do well for the East Riding, continue to invest in the economy, which will bring greater prosperity, and in return will bring in skilled jobs for our residents.

“While there are exciting times ahead, there will be challenges along the way but I want to assure all residents I will do my utmost to make sure this council delivers the best for them.”

Cllr Charlie Dewhirst, who represents East Wolds and Coastal, has been elected as deputy leader.

After sitting on Rawcliffe Parish Council, Councillor Handley was elected to East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2019 and has held roles as Cabinet portfolio lead as well as review panel chair while last year she was elected as deputy leader.

Before becoming a ward councillor, Cllr Handley was a familiar face in Goole, where she ran a travel agency and her own clothing business before working for the Hull College Group, where she implemented the Entry to Employment programme, taught Sage accounts, vocational qualifications and ran the 14-16 College.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and through the cost-of-living crisis, Cllr Handley was instrumental in the set up of the Two Rivers Community Pantry, which she’s still involved with now. Cllr Handley is also a member of Goole Town Council and sits on the Goole Town Deal board.

