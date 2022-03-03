Labour councillor Eric Broadbent will retain the chain of office after being re-elected to represent the borough in its final year, ahead of a new unitary authority being established from April 2023.

Cllr Helen Mallory, who represents Seamer Ward and is of no political affiliation, was elected as Deputy Mayor as the only councillor nominated at the meeting of the full council last Friday.

"I am happy that I can do this for the final civic year," Cllr Broadbent said. "My reason for standing is that with Covid it has been a reasonably quiet time, with things just starting to get more events coming through [due to] this terrible pandemic; hopefully we're getting on top of it."

Cllr Eric Broadbent, pictured at the swearing in ceremony alongside wife Lynne in 2021, has been re-elected as Scarborough's Mayor for 2022/23.

Cllr Broadbent, who has been a councillor on the authority for 30 years, will be donning the mayor's robes for the third time having served as the Borough's First Citizen in 2004/5.

He took over the chains of office from outgoing Conservative Mayor Hazel Lynskey in May last year, who held the title for two years due to the pandemic.

Town Mayors are largely ceremonial roles and often acts as ambassadors by attending and opening events, but they may also chair some council meetings.