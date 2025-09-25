New plan for 32m observation wheel at Scarborough seafront

A new proposal for a 32m high Ferris wheel and an 18-hole adventure golf course in Scarborough has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

​Observation Wheel UK has submitted new plans for the installation of a 32 high seafront observation wheel at the site of the former Futurist Theatre.

​If plans are approved, the Ferris wheel and 18-hole adventure golf course could be located in Scarborough until October 2027.

​A similar plan was previously submitted to North Yorkshire Council in 2023 for the use of the site, which is located on Foreshore Road, between St Nicholas’ Gardens and Coney Island amusement centre.

Ferris Wheel In Scarborough at site of Futurist. Courtesy Observation Wheel UK

​According to submitted plans, following the demolition of the Futurist, the site has undergone remedial works to stabilise the slope and resurface the vacant lot.

“The wheel carries 24 evenly spaced gondolas each on an individual axle, which allows the gondolas to hang freely and remain level while the wheel is rotating.

​“The wheel itself will be an almost entirely steel structure with a diameter of 30.65 metres and the main axle height sits approximately 16.7 metres from the ground,” the proposal states.

​The base support would be covered with white panels to match the wheel, while the ticket office would also be white.

​Observation Wheel UK has requested permission allowing the wheel and golf course to occupy the site from November 1, 2025 until October 31, 2027.

​Environmental health officers at the planning authority said they had no concerns regarding the proposal.

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the plan, which is currently open to representations from members of the public.