New plans have been submitted for eight holiday cabins on the outskirts of Whitby after the previous ‘intrusive’ proposal was rejected.

Craig Horrocks of Sandfield House Caravan Park has proposed the construction of eight lodge-style cabins at Sandfield House Farm, Whitby.

The proposed site is a grass paddock on the sloping banks of the Upgang Beck, to the south west of Sandsend Road.

Submitted plans state that the eight holiday lodges would “integrate into the surrounding landscape” and would result in “environmental, social and economic benefits”.

Sandfield House Farm, on the Sandsend Road, Whitby.

If the application is approved, each lodge will have its own parking area with 17 parking spaces in total.

There would be two one-bed lodges, four lodges with two beds, and two three-bed lodges.

The plan follows a previously rejected scheme for eight cabins at the same site which was met with a number of objections raising fears about a negative impact on the local environment.

When North Yorkshire Council refused the proposal last year, it said that the planning objections were “so fundamental” and would have required “such significant modification” that refusal was the “only appropriate decision”.

More than a dozen public objections raised concerns about the previous scheme’s impact on local wildlife.

At the time, the North York Moors National Park said that “such a sporadic development could harm the character and appearance of the locality” and expressed “strong concerns”.

However, the applicant has said that following a redesign of the proposed lodge house types, their scale has been reduced.

The lodges would also “include the use of natural material so they assimilate into the wider landscape”.

Submitted plans state that the proposal could deliver “significantly above the 10 per cent biodiversity net gain” and that the lodges would go “well beyond current building regulation requirements to achieve energy efficiency”.

It adds that the scheme “seeks to strike an appropriate balance between the need to provide economic and social opportunities with the need to protect and, where possible, enhance the surrounding environment”.