New plan seeks to convert Scarborough taxi office into flats despite refusal two months ago

Durham Place. Google Images

Amy Tamblin has submitted a new application to convert a disused taxi office at 6 Durham Place into a residential flat after the council rejected her previous application in February.

The new application seeks full planning permission to create a two-bedroom dwelling with associated works to “help conserve [the building] and ensure it does not deteriorate”.

North Yorkshire Council said in February that plans to convert the former Ace Cars taxi office would lead to “significant harm and detriment to the enjoyment of future users”.

The taxi rank ceased trading in 2019 and the building has not been in use since and requires “some general maintenance”.

“It would provide a new dwelling within a residential area and would be converted relatively quickly and easily,” according to the applicant.

Planning documents state that the internal alterations would provide “a dwelling for future generations to use”.

No parking arrangements have been proposed as part of the scheme.

The application states: “The site is located close to the town centre and therefore several bus routes and the train station is located just over 1km away.

“It is not necessary to own a car in this location, however, if the owner was to own a car there is plenty of on-street parking within the area.”

The Highway Authority has already stated that “there are no highway implications with this application” and it did not object to the proposal.

The site sits within a mostly residential area of Scarborough and forms the end of a row of terraced buildings on Durham Place.

Many of the properties in the area are “either flats or holiday accommodation, with more commercial uses, including but not limited to shops, pubs, storage facilities, mixed in”.