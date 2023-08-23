The garage is attached to a dwelling and applicant Pawfect Pooches Ltd is currently working on a one-to-one basis by appointment only and is hoping to expand.

If approved, the salon would be accessed via the existing pedestrian access gate which is situated between the dwelling and the garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has said that they currently only provide one-to-one appointments which provide “adequate parking on the driveway at the front of the property” and if the conversion were approved, customers would be “informed of instructions to park in the allocated parking space before arrival”.

Proposed dog salon at Muncaster Way, Whitby.

They added that as “most customers live in the residential area” they usually walk to their appointments and “only additional customers from surrounding areas travel by car”.

The use of the garage would be from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm with no weekend or bank holiday working.

Documents submitted to the council state that a majority of equipment set to be used in the salon will be handheld tools such as scissors, brushes, and combs although “there will be a requirement to install some electrical equipment” such as an electrical shower, dryers, and blaster.

However, they said that the electrical equipment has been “specifically designed to reduce noise and vibration” and their use “will not generate any nuisance noise or cause any of the local residents any distress when being operated”.