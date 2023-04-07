Plans recently been submitted for a new housing development in Bridlington. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The planning application has been submitted by Esh Construction in a £25 million land led development. This was brought forward in partnership with Housing 21 and a regional registered housing provider.

The proposed design features a three-storey extra care building containing one and two-bedroom apartments and communal facilities including a restaurant, hair salon and a resident lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mix of two and three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom ‘walk up’ apartments will be constructed, including affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Earmarked for land off Pinfold Lane in the north of Bridlington which is allocated for residential development in the East Riding Local Plan, the development meets an identified need for affordable housing in the area and homes for older persons aged over 55.

Laura Devaney, Land and Partnerships Director at Esh Construction, said: “We have worked closely with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to ensure local need was fully considered within plans for the development, including both design and housing tenures.

“It is widely documented that our ageing society is causing a shortage of later life living options which means building new extra care housing is a high priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to this, the Government’s target to build 180,000 new homes through the 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme, and schemes which foster inter-generational living can make a significant difference to the shortage of these types of living options within communities.”

Housing 21 will take ownership of the extra care facility which will allow people to live independently in their own home, while accessing on-site care and support should they need it. All apartments will be made available for social rent.