New series of forums for private sector landlords set to begin at Scarborough Rugby Club
The North Yorkshire Council initiative, which is run in conjunction with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), aims to give private landlords, estate agents, estate landlords and people involved with private housing sector a forum to gather information and updates on changing legislation.
The next events take place in Scarborough on Tuesday May 21, followed by Northallerton on May 29.
They are followed by Malton on Thursday September 19, Skipton on October 16 and Richmond on November 13.
The Scarborough meeting takes place at the town’s Rugby Club from noon until 4.30pm and will features news from council officers as well as a presentation from Propertymark, the NRLA and Environment on how to deal with damp, mould and condensation.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “These forums aim to provide a great networking opportunity with like-minded people and organisations - we encourage everyone to attend.”
To book a place, visit:
Scarborough: https://www.nrla.org.uk/events/meetings/6156
Northallerton: https://www.nrla.org.uk/events/meetings/6202
Malton: https://www.nrla.org.uk/events/meetings/6301
Richmond: https://www.nrla.org.uk/events/meetings/6167
Skipton: https://www.nrla.org.uk/events/meetings/6300