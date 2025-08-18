New spa and wedding venue approved at Killerby Old Hall near Cayton Bay

Killerby Old Hall. Redundant Building To Become Six One Bed Holiday Lets

A Grade II listed hall near Scarborough is set to become home to a spa and a wedding venue, after the plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Grade II listed hall near Scarborough is set to become home to a spa and a wedding venue, after the plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council.

A “redundant” building will also be turned into six holiday lets at Killerby Old Hall, near Cayton Bay beach, alongside a wedding venue for up 100 people, despite the parish council’s concerns about traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site currently has 47 caravan pitches, glamping pods, and holiday cottages, some with hot tubs, as well as a restaurant, and a swimming pool.

Mr and Mrs Pye’s application was approved on Friday, August 15, more than a year and a half after the proposal was first submitted.

The oldest elements of the Old Hall date to the late 17th century. It was remodelled in the mid 18th century and raised in height and re-roofed in the early 19th century.

The spa facility will include a gym, sauna, treatment room and changing facilities and will only be used by people staying on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One or two staff members will operate the Spa from 2pm-5pm on weekdays and from 10am-5pm on weekends.

The new wedding venue building will be used for ceremonies, receptions, and evening parties, with capacity for a hundred people, and will comprise a lobby, kitchen, bar, toilets, staff changing area, stage, and a ballroom on the ground-floor.

More than 35 new parking spaces will be provided for the wedding venue, and Cayton Parish Council said it was “highly concerned about the number of vehicles accessing the complex”.

However, the Highway Authority said it had no objections and it “acknowledged that a passing place has been added on the applicant’s access road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the planning application, several amendments were made to the design of the redundant outbuildings and the six one-bed holiday lets, as well as the design of the wedding venue.

Planning officers concluded that the site has the capacity for the spa, wedding venue, and holiday accommodation “without causing detrimental harm to each of the businesses, the listed buildings nor open countryside”.