New Whitby bingo hall granted permission to sell alcohol

The bingo hall is located in a former William Hill betting shop. (Photo: Google)

The Harbour Café Bar located in Galleon Bingo in New Quay Road has been given the green light to provide alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 9am until 10.30pm seven days a week.

The bingo hall, a former William Hill betting shop with a refreshment area, is located in the town’s cumulative impact zone.

The zone creates a presumption that applications for new licences will normally be refused if relevant representations are received.

The burden of proof is shifted to the applicant to provide evidence that the premises will not add to the problems in that area.

Six members of the public objected to the plans which meant a meeting of Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee had to be held today in the town, though none of those who opposed the bingo hall attended the hearing.

The applicant, Jason Noble, told the councillors that the primary customers of the bingo hall would be women in their 50s and that wine and beer would be provided to those who come in to play. Mr Noble said it would not operate as a pub and was not trying to compete with the Wetherspoons next door.

He said: “Our customer base is predominantly female, usually 55 plus and I would say 85 per cent of them are not big drinkers.

“We have approximately 20 seats and teas and coffees will be the mainstay but in the evening customers like to have a glass of wine while they are playing bingo.”

The objections from the public raised fears about an increase in anti-social behaviour, “urination” in public yards, disturbance to neighbours and concerns about the mixing of alcohol and gambling.