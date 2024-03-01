39 Flowergate, Whitby. Google Maps

Toby Taylor’s retrospective application to convert 39 Flowergate in Whitby into holiday lets has been approved.

The property occupies a corner plot between Flowergate and Cliff Street and is an area made up of retail units with several cafes, public houses and churches nearby.

The site, which also lies within the town’s conservation area, adjoins two Grade-II Listed buildings at 38 Flowergate and 21 Cliff Street.

Objections to the plan were raised by Whitby Town Council on the grounds that “the emergency exit appears unsafe or unsuitable”.

North Yorkshire Council’s environmental health team also raised concerns and suggested that a noise management plan should be submitted, alongside contact information for a representative of the landlord “in the event of noise or disturbance as a result of proposed use”.

However, planning officers said that the scale of the proposal “does not warrant such a condition” as the level of disturbance would “not exceed an unreasonable level commonly expected from two typical residential flats”.

A planning report also notes that should cases of noise-related nuisance arise, parties have “recourse through the Environmental Health legislation”.

“Officers advise that evidence-based site-specific localised issues have not been identified that would justify the imposition of the above conditions,” it added.

No objections were raised by the Highway Authority and the report noted that the surrounding area is within a “controlled parking zone and therefore control measures are in place for vehicular parking”.

It added that there are “also a number of public car parks in the nearby area to facilitate off-site vehicular parking”.