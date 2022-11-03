Newby and Scalby and Eastfield libraries granted extended leases by North Yorkshire County Council

Eastfield Community Library - Image:Google Maps

Newby and Scalby and Eastfield community libraries are supported by the county council and work in partnership with communities alongside volunteers.

This allows the service to remain local rather than being only available in the district centres.

Approval of the extensions for 14 community libraries across the county was decided at a meeting of North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Committee.

Newby and Scalby Community Library - Image: Google Maps

Previously the leases were for five years but have now been extended to 10 years due to the success of the scheme and its financial viability.

Speaking at the meeting, leader of the council, Cllr Carl Les said of the motion: “I think this actually proves the point that we are a council for the whole county and decisions are being made today which are going to benefit every one of those communities, wherever in the county they exist.”

Derek Bastiman, a councillor on the county council as well as on Scarborough Council seconded the motion and paid tribute to the staff at Newby and Scalby Community Library “because they’ve taken on the challenge and they’ve really lifted the profile of the library.”

Cllr Bastiman added: “They offer a wonderful service and it’s just gone from strength to strength, so I fully support it.”

According to a report presented to the executive committee, community libraries account for almost 40 per cent of active library users and deliver on average 50 per cent of the total business for traditional book lending services and the provision of supported digital access via public computers.

All but one of the proposed leases were granted by the committee at rents which are less than market value, in most cases a “peppercorn” or token rent.

The undervalue rent for Newby and Scalby Community Library is £15,750 while for Eastfield it is £36,750.

Instead of rent, the libraries pay a utility contribution, according to the committee.

