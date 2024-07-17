Newby and Scalby Town Council says poll led by Friends Group proposing its dissolution set for August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newby and Scalby Town Council has responded to allegations of ‘misbehaviour’ as a town poll on its dissolution is set for August.

Following a recent vote of “no confidence” from dozens of concerned residents, a town poll is set to be held on the future Newby and Scalby Town Council.

The town council said it “understood that this will be held on Friday, August 9” but emphasised that the result would have “no jurisdiction” over the authority or its councillors.

The question proposed for the town poll, led by Friends of Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Group, asks: “Do you want Newby and Scalby Town Council to be dissolved and a new Newby and Scalby Town Council to be elected?”

Coun Jackie Smith, vice chair of Newby and Scalby Town Council, said: “This poll will cost residents and electors approximately £3,500.”

The town council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Whereas a parish poll can enable a local community to have a voice, the resolutions of a meeting or poll are not binding on the local council.”

Some residents and councillors have accused the town council of “misbehaviour” and have raised concerns regarding cuts to the Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Hub’s services.

Coun Subash Sharma, who represents the ward on North Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s about failing to give reasonable answers to reasonable questions.”

Responding to the concerns, a town council spokesperson said: “Firstly, and very importantly, the town council does not condone bullying in the workplace.”

They added: “These are confidential employment matters and currently subject to litigation and the council is not prepared, at this stage, to comment on such confidential matters which may concern either existing or previous members of staff and which may prejudice any litigation.”

On the issue of responding to residents’ questions, the authority conceded there had been a reduction in the number of meetings.

It claimed that this was “entirely due to the disruption being caused by elements of the action group Friends of Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Hub which it said had disrupted council meetings.

In February, police were called to a meeting of the town council after members of the public felt they could not participate in an “open forum” and residents “refused to budge” after being unable to ask questions about cuts to local services.

North Yorkshire Police said “no offences” were recorded.

But the town council said it had been “forced to obtain the services of a security company to maintain order at the meetings”.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Council’s full meeting also heard about residents’ concerns regarding cuts to services at the Newby and Scalby Hub.

Reg Towse, a former chair of the town council, told the LDRS: “It is imperative that town and parish councils provide these wellbeing services and we should be taking advantage of the wonderful building we have.”

Newby and Scalby Town Council’s spokesperson said it had been forced to return around £16,000 of grant funding to the Woodsmith Foundation after it failed to meet conditions including completing and returning monitoring information.

The town council also had to “reassess the viability of the Community Hub” which resulted in the head of the community support services post being made redundant in March.

The council noted that the hub remained open and groups could book use of the facility.

North Yorkshire Council has been contacted to confirm the date and question of the town poll.