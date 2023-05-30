News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Newly elected Mayor of Bridlington is 'keen to look at the needs of the town’s local people'

Bridlington’s new Mayor Cllr John Arthur says he feels “incredibly honoured” to have been appointed to the role – and is looking forward to getting to know the local community.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:40 BST

Although a relatively new resident to Bridlington, Cllr Arthur began visiting the town nearly 60 years ago.

The new mayor and his wife Diane – who will be his Mayoress – moved to Bridlington in 2021 and were both determined to become involved in their new home town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Cllr John Arthur said: “I spent many family caravanning holidays in Bridlington and I have fond memories of the town.

The new Mayor of Bridlington, Mayor Cllr John Arthur, began visiting the town nearly 60 years ago.The new Mayor of Bridlington, Mayor Cllr John Arthur, began visiting the town nearly 60 years ago.
The new Mayor of Bridlington, Mayor Cllr John Arthur, began visiting the town nearly 60 years ago.
Most Popular

"When I was fortunate enough to be able to take early retirement, it was the obvious choice for our new home.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be elected by the residents of Bridlington to represent them in the Town Council, and subsequently elected by my fellow councillors to be this year’s Mayor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, getting to know them and what they want and need from their town.

“Tourism is, of course, vital to the prosperity and success of Bridlington, but I am keen to also look at the needs of the town’s local people.’

The new mayor is hopeful that his career as a programme manager in the aerospace industry, where he managed multi-million-pound projects, will have prepared him to work with not only individuals but also the wider business and council community within Bridlington and East Riding.

The Mayor’s chosen charities are both Bridlington based– the Hinge Centre, which has been supporting local people since 2008 and Bridlington Homeless Hub which was established in April 2023 and is part of local mental health charity Hull and East Yorkshire Mind. Both the Mayor and the Mayoress will be fundraising for both of these charities throughout the Mayoral year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New countywide tourism strategy to benefit businesses in Scarborough and along t...
Related topics:MayorBridlingtonMayoress