Although a relatively new resident to Bridlington, Cllr Arthur began visiting the town nearly 60 years ago.

The new mayor and his wife Diane – who will be his Mayoress – moved to Bridlington in 2021 and were both determined to become involved in their new home town.

Mayor Cllr John Arthur said: “I spent many family caravanning holidays in Bridlington and I have fond memories of the town.

"When I was fortunate enough to be able to take early retirement, it was the obvious choice for our new home.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be elected by the residents of Bridlington to represent them in the Town Council, and subsequently elected by my fellow councillors to be this year’s Mayor.

“I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, getting to know them and what they want and need from their town.

“Tourism is, of course, vital to the prosperity and success of Bridlington, but I am keen to also look at the needs of the town’s local people.’

The new mayor is hopeful that his career as a programme manager in the aerospace industry, where he managed multi-million-pound projects, will have prepared him to work with not only individuals but also the wider business and council community within Bridlington and East Riding.

The Mayor’s chosen charities are both Bridlington based– the Hinge Centre, which has been supporting local people since 2008 and Bridlington Homeless Hub which was established in April 2023 and is part of local mental health charity Hull and East Yorkshire Mind. Both the Mayor and the Mayoress will be fundraising for both of these charities throughout the Mayoral year.

