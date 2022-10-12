Nick Edwards appointed new interim chief executive of Scarborough Council

Nick Edwards

The appointment of Nick Edwards as interim CEO was decided at a cross-party meeting of Scarborough councillors and senior officers on Monday October 10.

He will officially be taking over in early November when Mr Greene leaves his position and will be in charge for the final few months of the borough council’s existence before the local government reorganisation takes effect.

Mr Greene has announced his intention to step down from the most senior role in the authority to take up a new position as the managing director of Stockton-on-Tees Council.

With less than six months before next April’s local government reorganisation plans which will see Scarborough Council replaced by a new North Yorkshire Council, the borough council has opted to appoint an interim chief executive from within the organisation.

Members of the public were excluded from Monday’s appointments committee meeting, but the decision will need to be ratified at the next full meeting of the authority which is scheduled for November 7.

Nick Edwards, interim chief executive to be, said: “It will be a great privilege and honour to represent my home borough as its last council chief executive.

“There are exciting – and challenging – times ahead as we prepare for the transfer of powers to the new North Yorkshire Council in just five months.”

Mr Edwards said that in the role he wants to continue providing “the excellent services in our local communities that we know residents value and appreciate”.

He added: “I also want to forge ahead with our ambitious investment programme to regenerate our borough.

“I owe a great deal of gratitude to my colleagues.

“With significant changes and uncertainties on the horizon, I will represent their best interests to the new unitary council, along with the needs and views of residents and businesses.”

As well as being deputy chief executive, Mr Edwards is the council’s statutory section 151 officer and has responsibility for its stable financial management.

