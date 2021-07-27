Plans were lodged with Scarborough Council earlier this year to open Serenity in the former Carousel shop in St Nicholas Street.

The application by BPS Bars Ltd states that the business would operate as a café during the day before switching to the bar and cinema in the evening.

The applicants have since been granted a premises licence allowing it to sell alcohol and now police have said in a letter to the council that they have no objections to the venue as part of the planning process.

Plans for a new boutique cinema, cafe, and bar on St Nicholas Street have been submitted to Scarborough Council. (Photo: Google)

In the supporting documents submitted to the council BPS Bars lays out its business plan.

It adds: “The name itself lends itself to a serene environment. The café will be operated between the hours of 9am to 5.30pm serving hot/cold drinks and a selection of cold foods.

“A customer can have a quick bite to eat for their lunch break or with a group and unwind with an adult beverage when the bar activities commence, then join us for a film afterwards.”

The submission also explains how the boutique cinema will operate, adding: “Daily film screenings of movies on a projection screen, where the audience will be seated in the downstairs area of the venue.

“Screenings take place during the working hours of the bar and café and abiding by approved timescales outlined on our approved premise licence.”

The premises licence, granted earlier this year, allows the venue to open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight the rest of the week.