The creation of a new masterplan will act as a "roadmap for the future regeneration of the area."

Following the collapse of long-running plans for a cinema on the site of the former Atlantis Water Park in the area last year the borough council has been looking for a direction for what it calls the Sands Development.

In April, the leader of Scarborough Council said that a new masterplan for the town’s North Bay would be created as part of a half-a-million pound regeneration scheme.

Cllr Steve Siddons said that the area had gone underdeveloped for too long after his cabinet backed a proposal to demolish the former indoor swimming pool off Ryndle Crescent.

Scarborough's proposed North Bay cinema site; plans collapsed earlier this year.

The vacant pool complex has been closed since 2017 following the opening of the council-backed sports village at Weaponness, which is now home to a pool, gym and also the home ground of Scarborough Athletic Football Club.

Alongside the pool demolition, new hoardings featuring local artwork will also be placed around the former Atlantis water park site opposite the indoor pool, which had been earmarked to be a multiplex cinema before the scheme collapsed in January when Scarborough Council decided not to renew its deal with the developer.

Beach-goers enjoy North Bay as the area could see regeneration works.

Toilets at the Northstead car park below the indoor pool site will also be refurbished as part of the scheme.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth, Cllr Liz Colling, will be asked to approve a £70,000 budget to start a tendering process to find a partner to carry out “the master planning, options appraisal and feasibility study for the North Bay”.

A report, prepared for Cllr Colling, adds: “Regeneration of the site has been identified for a mixture of developer initiatives to arrest the ongoing demise of the site and introduce a new and vibrant area to compliment the visitor destination experience.

“The creation of a masterplan document for the North Bay area [will] provide the roadmap for the future regeneration of the area, to include an overarching vision, spatial masterplan, implementation plan and marketing strategy.

“In summary, the resulting masterplan will provide the overarching blueprint for the study area to help access existing and future funding opportunities, including the government’s recently announced Levelling Up Fund; provide the roadmap for potential future investment and clarity of direction.”