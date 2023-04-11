The Library will be closed for a short period of time in April to continue the work to replace the glass atrium roof which spans both library entrances.

The replacement roof was due to be completed in January, but was delayed because of adverse weather conditions. This means another closure is required to complete the repairs. There will be no safe entrance or exit to the library whilst the works are completed.

It is proposed that the library will close at 1pm on Saturday, April 22 and reopen on Tuesday, May 2 at 9.30am.

Alternative library provision will be available at Bridlington Central Library on Monday (9:30am-5pm), Wednesday (9:30am-6pm), Thursday (9:30am-3pm) and Saturday (9:30am-1pm) and Flamborough Library on Tuesday (2pm-6:30pm), Friday (2-5pm) and Saturday (9am-12pm).

East Riding Libraries are also accessible online, visit https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/memberships/ to join and visit https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/libraries-online/ to find out how to access the digital library services.

