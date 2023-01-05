The library will close at 2pm on Friday, January 13, and will re-open at 9.30am on Tuesday, January 24.

The glass roof spans both library entrances and the existing glass panels will have to be removed and replaced with a full new glass roof. This means there will be no safe entrance or exit to the library building, which is why full closure of the premises is necessary.

Alternative library provision will be available at Bridlington Central Library on Monday (9.30am-5pm), Wednesday (9.30am-6pm), Thursday (9.30am-3pm) and Saturday (9.30am-1pm) and Flamborough Library on Tuesday (2pm-6.30pm), Friday (2-5pm) and Saturday (9am-12pm).

