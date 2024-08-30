North Yorkshire Council approves construction of a 32,000-chicken egg farm near Filey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Council has approved the construction of a 32,000-chicken egg farm in the Scarborough countryside.

Richard Bradley’s plan for the free-range egg farm on Field House Farm, in Hunmanby near Filey, was approved subject to conditions on Thursday, August 29.

The building will be split into two main areas housing 16,000 birds in each, with a total capacity of 32,000 chickens.

Two separate rooms have been designated as an egg packing area and an egg store while two circular feed bins with a height of 7.5m have also been approved.

The same applicant, Mr Bradley, has also sought permission for a 64,400-chicken egg farm on Folkton Wold Farm in Flixton but that application is currently pending a decision.

The newly-approved scheme will see the construction of the buildings and access tracks on a large 242-hectare site which is located off Malton Road.

No comments were received from members of the public and no objections were made by Hunmanby Parish Council or the Environment Agency.

The Highway Authority did not object but recommended that highway improvements be made to improve the turning radius at the access junction with Malton Road.

Planning officers noted that there is a public footpath running past the East of the farm buildings and that there “may be some slight, glimpsed views onto the building from the public rights of way”.

However, a council report said there is a “substantial amount of existing and proposed screening” from the nearby area.

They concluded: “The impact on the character of the countryside is not considered to be harmful.”

Planners also considered the ecological and biodiversity impacts of the proposal.

An ammonia impact assessment had been submitted because excess ammonia in the air “may impact directly on vegetation, or indirectly affect the ecosystem through deposition which causes excess nitrogen enrichment and acidification of soils”.

According to the assessment, the ammonia production would be “in line with national legislation”.

Officers concluded that there would be “no detrimental impact on existing residents” in terms of amenity due to the “significant distance to neighbouring properties”.

The proposal was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to several conditions.