North Yorkshire Council approves plan for 22 new caravans at Blue Dolphin Holiday Park in Filey

The siting of more than 20 static caravans at a holiday park in Filey has been approved despite concerns about the loss of a children’s play area.

Haven Leisure’s plan for 22 holiday caravans at the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park has been approved by North Yorkshire Council, alongside the removal of a children’s play area and equipment.

One objection from a resident who owns a caravan on the site said that the proposal had “not been discussed with anyone and will limit the safe play areas”.

He added: “The caravan site is big enough.”

The new caravan bases will be installed at different locations at the park, with 16 new bases at Hill Top, one west of Hill Top, three south of Spruce Ridge and two north of Spruce Ridge.

The new bases south of Spruce Ridge have access to existing communal parking, while all other bases will include two parking spaces and decking for the caravan units.

Planners noted that “importantly, the scheme does not extend the boundaries of the existing holiday park and, with this in mind, does not amount to a significant material intensification of use of the site”.

Officers said that the siting, design and scale of the units was considered to be acceptable and reflective of the site’s tourism use.

“The units are low-level structures and inoffensive, similar to existing structures in the park,” a planning report states.

It adds: “In this case, it is considered the units would sit neatly within the curtilage and be of an appropriate scale in relation to the wider area and, as such, there would be no significant visual impact on the street scene or area in general, and it is felt that the structures would consequently be well integrated into their plots and general area.”

A council ecologist recommended that a condition requiring a “habitat management and monitoring plan” should be added to the plan.

Officers concluded that before development can commence, a scheme “for the implementation of the approved biodiversity gain plan must be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority”.

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to various conditions.