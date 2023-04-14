News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
29 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
1 hour ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
8 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation

North Yorkshire Council bans TikTok from staff phones

North Yorkshire Council has banned the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from staff devices over security fears.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

The move means people working for the new council are not be allowed to use the app on any work devices.

Staff have also been “strongly discouraged” from using the app on personal devices that are also used for work purposes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows the lead of the UK parliament which banned the app last month.

TikTok has been banned from the work phones of the staff of North Yorkshire CouncilTikTok has been banned from the work phones of the staff of North Yorkshire Council
TikTok has been banned from the work phones of the staff of North Yorkshire Council
Most Popular

A council spokesperson said the ban came into effect from April 1, which was the council’s first day of existence.

TikTok has over 1.5 billion users around the world and allows users to create and share short-form videos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, there have been growing fears over what the company does with the personal data it collects from users.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has strongly denied allegations that it shares data to the Chinese government.

Assistant director of technology for North Yorkshire Council, Madeline Hoskin, said: “North Yorkshire Council does not allow the media sharing app TikTok on any of its corporate devices and it is not approved to be used for any work purpose.

“In addition to this, we would strongly discourage any use of the app or website on personal devices that are also being used for work purposes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have made this decision because both the TikTok app and the website collect a lot of personal and very detailed information that is stored outside of the UK, and though currently this data is predominantly used for targeted advertising, the volume and depth of the data being captured and stored poses a potential risk we do not believe is acceptable.”

A TikTok spokesperson said: “We believe recent bans are based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok and our community around the world play no part.

“We remain committed to working with governments and partners to address any security concerns, but ask to be judged on facts, not fears, and treated equally to our competitors.

"We have already begun implementing a comprehensive plan to further protect our US and European user data, building on the principles of local data storage and introducing third-party independent oversight of our approach.”

Related topics:TikTok