North Yorkshire Council chiefs unveil plan to harmonise bin colours

The colours of North Yorkshire’s wheelie bins are set to be harmonised to align with national recycling campaigns.

A range of different coloured waste bins are being used in the county following the change from a two-tier council system to a unitary authority in 2023.

North Yorkshire Council chiefs are aiming to standardise the colours ahead of a forthcoming procurement exercise.

The plan would see all wheelie bins having a grey body.

Residual waste bins would also have a grey lid, with garden waste bins using a green lid.

Bins for mixed plastics, cans and glass bottles would have a red top and paper and card would go in a bin with a blue lid.

Aimi Brookes, NYC service development manager for waste, said the colour of bins was usually an operational matter with the corporate director able to make decisions.

However, given the scale of the proposed changes and the longevity of bins, it was felt necessary to ask for councillors to approve the changes.

She said: “The key principles determining the proposed harmonisation of bin colours is to minimise capital outlay on new bins by continuing to use the existing bin stocks until the end of their useful lives, and where possible to align with the standard WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) colours to utilise national communication and campaign materials.

“The standard colours proposed are a grey body for all bins with different coloured lids.

“This approach gives flexibility within stock as lids can be swapped if needed rather than a whole bin.”

The council has acknowledged that different systems are used across the county for recycling.

The Richmond and Malton areas do not currently use wheelie bins for cans and glass or paper and card, while the Hambleton area uses a blue lidded bin for paper, card, cans and plastic, and a blue box for glass.

Skipton and Scarborough areas use a blue bin for all recycling, with homes in the Harrogate area using a blue lidded bin for glass, cans and plastic and a blue sack for paper and card.

In Selby, a brown bin is used for paper and card and a dark blue bin for cans and glass.

The council says the new bins would be introduced when there was a change agreed to the current systems or once existing bins reached the end of their useful life in other areas.

The report added: “It is acknowledged that there will be a period of transition in areas such as Scarborough, Skipton and Selby when non-conforming bin colours are replaced due to damage and wear and tear, with the harmonised bin colours.

“The proposed approach minimises unnecessary expenditure on waste receptacles and will be supported by clear communications to residents to ensure maximum participation in the recycling service provided.”

New bins would be foil stamped on the lid to show what they were to be used for.