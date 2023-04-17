North Yorkshire Council confirms Eastfield by-election date after councillor's resignation

The authority confirmed a by-election will be held on Thursday May 25 to choose a new councillor for Scarborough's Eastfield division on North Yorkshire Council (NYC) after the incumbent councillor resigned earlier this month.

Tony Randerson announced his resignation from the newly-formed authority and the Labour Party on April 3 over concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

The deadline for standing as a candidate in the election has also been announced by NYC as 4pm on Wednesday April 26.

Tony Randerson, inset, stepped down from his council position but will contest the election.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Residents in the Eastfield area have until Tuesday May 9 to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday May 10 to apply for a postal vote.

“If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday May 17 to apply for a proxy vote.”

The former councillor announced that he will be contesting the election but will not be standing for the Labour Party which has said that it has “begun the process of selecting a new candidate”.

However, the Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association has criticised the by-election as “unnecessary” and has said that it will cost thousands of pounds to organise.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on May 25 will need to bring a photo ID in order to vote.

Various forms of ID are accepted, including UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licences, UK passports or passports issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands.

Some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge will be accepted as well as expired ID if votes are “still recognisable from the photo”.

Those without an accepted form of ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday May 17 here.