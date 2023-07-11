News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Council proposes installation of new floodlights for reopened Whitby tennis courts

North Yorkshire Council has proposed the construction of additional floodlights at Whitby’s tennis courts following their reopening earlier this year.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The authority has applied for permission to install six new floodlights for each court at the West Cliff site.

The application, which is currently pending consideration with the local planning authority, states: “The courts will only be illuminated during periods of play and will only be illuminated during leisure centre opening hours which are no later than 9pm.”

Earlier this year, the courts were brought back into use with modern playing surfaces, nets, perimeter fencing and landscaping following a £730,000 refurbishment.

Whitby Tennis Courts, 3D impression.Whitby Tennis Courts, 3D impression.
Whitby Tennis Courts, 3D impression.
Speaking at the time, Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents Whitby West on North Yorkshire Council, said: “The tennis courts had been out of action for a decade, and the people of the town were crying out for their much-needed return.

A design statement submitted alongside the application for the two tennis courts states: “The lighting design has been prepared in accordance with national guidelines, and the impact on adjacent properties will be absolutely minimal.”

Whitby Town Council and North Yorkshire Council’s environmental health teams are set to be consulted on the proposal.

Commenting on the tennis courts’ reopening earlier this year, Cllr Simon Myers, NYC’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, said: “This investment in the tennis courts in Whitby provides modern facilities that can be enjoyed for many years to come by residents and visitors alike.

Phil TrumperPhil Trumper
Phil Trumper

"It’s a real game-changer for Whitby.”

The tennis courts are part of Whitby Leisure Centre, which is run in partnership with Everyone Active and can be booked via their website.

