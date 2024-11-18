North Yorkshire Council rejects call to mark UN day of solidarity with Palestinian People

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Council has rejected calls to follow other councils in marking the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

A call for the council to mark the day on November 29 was rejected by the authority’s leader who cautioned against “being seen to be taking one side”.

It followed a question at the council’s full meeting by Independent Coun Rich Maw who called on the council to “show solidarity to all those suffering” following “the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 Israelis, and Israel’s military response which has so far resulted in a death toll of more than 43,300 over the past 13 months.”

He added: “This could be achieved in many ways and I would leave that to the leader’s discretion.”

Coun Rich Maw asks About peace in the Middle East at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council.

Following a petition, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council said it would fly the Palestinian flag on November 29 and Sheffield City Council has been urged to follow suit.

Leader of North Yorkshire Council, Coun Carl Les, told the full meeting on November 13: “I’m not sure, however important this matter is – and this is an important issue for the world – this is not our core business.

“I’m sure that we all regret any conflict and its impact, especially on the innocent.”

He added: “But I think we have to be careful about taking one side or another, or even being seen to be taking one side.”

Coun Maw responded that his proposal was “not about taking sides”.

He said that while other councils might fly flags, his proposal was “not to perhaps go that far” and instead proposed a “post on the council’s social media page to recognise the UN’s day of solidarity”.

When Coun Maw asked his supplementary question, an unidentified person on the floor of the chamber shouted the phrase “terrorists” and the chair ruled that discussion would move to other topics.

After questions to the leader, the council discussed a motion on affirming the principles of the Local Government Association’s Debate Not Hate Campaign and adopting the recommendations of the Jo Cox Civility Commission on councillors’ safety, which was approved unanimously.