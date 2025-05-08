North Yorkshire Councillors approve ‘urgent’ remedial works to Whitby’s Eskside Wharf
CR Reynolds’ plan to build 1.5m of new sheet piled wall along Whitby’s wharf frontage was approved by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee on Thursday May 8.
The new wall will “extend into the River Esk to be constructed parallel to the existing sheet piled wall and connected by a new reinforced concrete capping beam, which would also act as a flood defence”.
The scheme also includes the replacement of the mooring bollards to the capping beam.
Originally built in the 1960s, officers said the “wharf itself has reached a critical point where a new wall, as opposed to continual monitoring, is now required.”
Coun Rich Maw said: “It’s crucial for authorities and landowners to prioritise the upkeep of these defences to protect communities and property from the impact of flooding.
“If Eskside Wharf failed to maintain its flood defences, this could impact local businesses, infrastructure, and the overall quality of life for residents.”
Speaking at the meeting, officers said: “The development seeks to undertake urgent remedial works to the site wall in order to secure its future and ensure that the commercial operation can continue, and also seeks to reduce the causes and impact of flood risk at this site.”
A report prepared for the committee noted that there would be “some impact upon the appearance and character of this part of the conservation area”, but it was concluded that “this does not outweigh the policy presumption in favour of the development”.
Coun Derek Bastiman said: “I think it’s appropriate and a continuation of the flood defence work that we’ve done to get it straightened out, so I agree with everything that’s been said.”
Whitby Town Council supported the application, no comments were received from members of the public, and there were no public speakers at the meeting.
The application was approved unanimously by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee.
