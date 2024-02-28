North Yorkshire has lost a quarter of its public toilets in the past decade

Ravine Road public toilets, Filey. picture: Google Maps

The provision of public toilets has decreased by almost 10 per cent in the former Scarborough borough area, including Filey and Whitby, compared to a decade ago.

Until 2013, there were more than 30 public toilets across the borough but as of 2023, the number had reduced to 28 or fewer of which 12 are fee-charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A similar decline in the number of public toilets has taken place across the whole of North Yorkshire amid cutbacks, reorganisations, and rising operating costs.

Foreshore Road public toilets, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps

The now-amalgamated borough and district councils operated 112 public conveniences across the county in 2013, but ten years later in 2023 that figure had dropped to 82.

The information was revealed by a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for environmental services, Michael Leah, said: “Over the last 20 years the demand for public toilets has changed, and we have been quick to respond, especially in town centres where the private sector has increased the number of toilets on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a greater need for Changing Places toilets for people with profound needs.

"Over the last five years, five new Changing Places toilets have been installed along the coast, providing much-need provision for residents and visitors.”

According to the BBC, UK councils stopped maintaining around 13 per cent of public toilets between 2010 and 2018.

It comes as local authorities face increasing costs to maintain the public facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Town Council, which has responsibility for facilities in the town, recently reporting that its income from public toilets had gone down from £55,000 to just £15,000 a year – a decrease of 72 per cent.

However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact that cuts to facilities could have on tourism and local businesses, as some members of the public have said they might be deterred from visiting areas with poor provision.

The FoI request also revealed that this year North Yorkshire Council has budgeted almost £490,000 for maintaining its public toilets, excluding capital works, whereas last year it spent around £430,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the LDRS, Mr Leah said: “We have also invested £1.5m on refurbishing existing facilities and building three new blocks along the coast as part of our commitment to providing high-quality toilets, most recently at Scarborough’s St Nicholas Gardens, the Ravine and County Park at Filey.

“In light of the ongoing pressure on council budgets, we have had to make difficult choices.