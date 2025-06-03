North Yorkshire residents invited to have say on future of short breaks grant for families

Coun Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire Council.

People are being invited to take part in a survey designed to gather views on a grants scheme that has offered help to North Yorkshire families with disabled children and young people with less complex needs.

North Yorkshire Council is seeking to review the unassessed short breaks grant which has provided eligible families with one annual payment to offer financial assistance to fund short break activities.

There is no statutory requirement to provide unassessed short breaks and the council needs to ensure that services provide value for money and effective support for families.

That is why it is now asking for feedback from families, carers and the wider public through an online survey.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “In North Yorkshire there is a need to provide cost-effective support for families within their communities and ensure that children can access activities and support from a range of resources and provision.

“The survey will gather insights into the real challenges families face, helping the council review the short breaks grant.”

Cllr Sanderson added: “We would ask all families that have previously benefitted from the short breaks grant to share their views so that we can consider how best to deliver support moving forward.”

The county’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, added: “We know how important short breaks can be in supporting families.

“This is a chance to review the current offer and consider different approaches, more than just funding.

"Offering connection, advice, and practical support that makes a real difference.

“No decisions will be made until the engagement has closed and the responses have been reviewed.”

The survey is now live and open until June 30.

It takes a few minutes to complete and is open to all families across North Yorkshire.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/consultations to share your views.