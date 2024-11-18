Ofsted praises ‘exceptional standards’ at Scarborough school affected by RAAC
The school has been commended by Ofsted for maintaining good standards that were previously identified, following an inspection carried out in the autumn.
The inspection of overall effectiveness found that “pupils display a thirst for learning at this highly ambitious and aspirational school” and that it had “extremely high expectations for all pupils”.
Pupils were found to make “incredible progress through the curriculum” and achieved outcomes that were “significantly above national averages”, with disadvantaged pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieving “extremely well”.
Ofsted noted that the school had faced a challenging year after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had led to the “enforced closure of a large area of the building”.
Last year, Scalby School had to push back its first day of term by almost a week and close off around two-thirds of its buildings after changes to the guidance around RAAC.
Staff, pupils and parents “recognise the positive way that school leaders have responded to this challenge”, according to inspectors who said that the school had shown “remarkable resilience through this period and managed to maintain an exceptionally high standard of education for its pupils”.
The curriculum was also noted to be “considered and ambitious”, with teachers having “identified effective strategies to achieve this”.
However, concerns were raised about attendance, with Ofsted stating that despite a clear overall attendance strategy “some pupils do not attend school regularly enough”.
It added: “This has a particular impact on pupils who are disadvantaged, including those with SEND, who are absent from school more often than others.
“The school should continue its work on attendance with a particular focus on the most vulnerable pupils.”
It also said that the arrangements for safeguarding were effective.
Ofsted, which inspects education services, stopped the use of one or two-word ratings in September, with plans for a “report card” describing what inspectors found to be rolled out next year.
