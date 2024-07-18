Ofsted says Scarborough’s Childhaven Nursery ‘continues to be an outstanding school’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted has praised an ‘outstanding’ Scarborough nursery school for continuing to provide a high level of learning.

The Childhaven Community Nursery School at Belgrave Crescent, first received its ‘outstanding’ rating in 2012 and since then there has been one full inspection and two ungraded visits.

Ofsted’s most recent inspection in June was ungraded but concluded that the nursery continues to be outstanding.

Staff were praised for responding to children’s interests and tweaking day-to-day learning opportunities to ensure that they meet the needs of the children.

13 Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough.

Inspectors said that the school’s communication and language curriculum “ensures that children can express themselves confidently”.

Children at the nursery are “extremely polite and well mannered” and “without prompting, instinctively use ‘please’ and ‘thank you’”.

The report also stated that adults are “very skilled at using deescalating and distracting strategies to redirect children who are at risk of dysregulation” which helped ensure that the environment remained calm and purposeful.

The number of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) at the school had increased since the pandemic, according to Ofsted.

Inspectors said children with SEND had access to a sensory room and a quieter area if needed.

“The offer in these rooms mirrors the main school learning opportunities but on a smaller scale with increased adult support,” they stated.

The report also found the school’s governors to be “very experienced” and said they “question and challenge the school to ensure that there is continuous improvement”.

It added: “Staff consistently share the school’s vision and values and are incredibly proud to work at the nursery.”

The nursery has 93 pupils on roll aged between the ages of two and four.