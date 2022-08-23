News you can trust since 1882
Parish council near Pocklington's urgent call for more members - or it may have to merge with another

One of the East Riding’s smallest parish councils is appealing for volunteers to prevent the possibility of it having to merge with another.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:03 pm

The combined parish of North and South Cliffe, just a few miles from Market Weighton, has only around 100 electors but still manages to support its own parish council.

However, following the resignation of all but one of the sitting members some months ago, the council is currently being supported by East Riding councillors representing the Wolds Weighton ward.

One of them is Independent councillor Mike Stathers, who is currently sitting as the parish council’s interim chairman.

Google Maps image of North Cliffe road sign, near Pocklington.

Mike said: “Whether a parish has 1,000 or 100 electors it is still important for it to have a vibrant, active parish council and it would be good to see a few people come forward to be considered as co-opted members.

“It’s not an onerous task.

"The council meets just four times a year, apart from any extraordinary meetings, and considers local issues such as planning applications, traffic matters and road problems.

“If we cannot attract more co-opted members the only option left will be to consider merging with another neighbouring parish council, possibly Sancton, and this is likely to be on the agenda when the next Governance Review for the area is undertaken.”

Mike added: “We have an excellent Clerk in Catherine Simpson who would be happy to give basic training to any volunteers so if you can spare a few hours a year for your parish then please email me at [email protected]

