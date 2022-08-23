Parish council near Pocklington's urgent call for more members - or it may have to merge with another

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combined parish of North and South Cliffe, just a few miles from Market Weighton, has only around 100 electors but still manages to support its own parish council.

However, following the resignation of all but one of the sitting members some months ago, the council is currently being supported by East Riding councillors representing the Wolds Weighton ward.

One of them is Independent councillor Mike Stathers, who is currently sitting as the parish council’s interim chairman.

Google Maps image of North Cliffe road sign, near Pocklington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike said: “Whether a parish has 1,000 or 100 electors it is still important for it to have a vibrant, active parish council and it would be good to see a few people come forward to be considered as co-opted members.

“It’s not an onerous task.

"The council meets just four times a year, apart from any extraordinary meetings, and considers local issues such as planning applications, traffic matters and road problems.

“If we cannot attract more co-opted members the only option left will be to consider merging with another neighbouring parish council, possibly Sancton, and this is likely to be on the agenda when the next Governance Review for the area is undertaken.”