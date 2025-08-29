Part of Whitby Church House Centre building could be turned into new gym

Part of a Victorian building in Whitby’s town centre could be converted into a gym if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The lower ground-floor of the Church House Centre, in Flowergate could become a gym as part of plans submitted by Mike Smith of Untitled Properties Ltd.

​The proposed change of use would provide a further community use to promote health and wellbeing in the community, in addition to services already provided by the community centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Membership of the gym would be capped at around 150 members, and measures would be put in place to minimise potential disruption from noise and vibrations.

Church House, Flowergate, Whitby. picture: Google Maps

​Last year, the same applicant proposed converting the vacant office space to provide specialist respite care for vulnerable people.

​However, the plans to provide assisted living/respite/emergency accommodation to vulnerable user groups were scrapped following more than a dozen objections from residents.

​The gym would be a community-centred facility to help locals improve fitness and mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​It would also create new employment opportunities, including staff roles for supervision, training, and maintenance, the plans state.

Proposed floor plan For Church House gym, Flowergate, Whitby.

​At peak times, no more than 15 to 20 members are expected to be present and “most visits will be short in duration from 30–60 minutes, further reducing parking and congestion pressure”.

​Documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council state that sessions will primarily be pre-booked through an online system.

​No external alterations have been proposed to the Victorian building, although bicycle storage would be provided, while gym users arriving by car would be directed to use a nearby short-stay car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The gym’s proposed opening hours would be from 7am to 10pm on weekdays, 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

​“We are committed to minimising any potential noise impact on neighbours and have included the following controls, including rubberised floors, a strict ‘no dropping weights’ policy displayed and enforced by staff, and music limited to a background level only,” the applicant said.

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application, which is currently open to representations from members of the public.