‘People are angry’: Newby and Scalby residents call for town council to be dissolved

Dozens of residents have supported a plan for an official town poll that could see Newby and Scalby Town Council dissolved following allegations of “misbehaviour”.

At a meeting held earlier this month, more than 50 people voted in what was described as a “motion of no confidence” in the current town council following months of complaints and allegations.

The proposed town poll would ask residents: “Do you want Newby and Scalby Town Council to be dissolved and a new Newby and Scalby Town Council to be elected?”

Coun Subash Sharma, who represents the ward on North Yorkshire Council, said: “If a motion like that is passed, you really have to consider ‘why are you there and who do you think you are working for’, especially when [residents] don’t seem to want you.”

Newby and Scalby Town Council. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the proposal had come about following “the misbehaviour of the town council”.

He added: “It’s about failing to give reasonable answers to reasonable questions, being transparent [because] they’ve hidden everything and denied that they have any obligation to the parishioners of Newby and Scalby.”

Residents have now contacted NYC’s monitoring officer in the hope that a town poll will be held.

Earlier this year North Yorkshire Council’s full meeting also heard about residents’ concerns regarding cuts to the Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Hub’s services.

Reg Towse, a former chair of the town council, told the LDRS: “It is imperative that town and parish councils provide these wellbeing services and we should be taking advantage of the wonderful building we have.”

More than 60 people attended the town hall meeting but only residents were allowed to vote.

According to the minutes, no votes were recorded against either motion to hold a town poll or to contact the monitoring officer with the results.

Mr Towse, who chaired the meeting in the absence of any town councillors, said “people are very angry” with the situation which he said had been “compounded by the town council”.

He added: “If the poll goes ahead, I would expect a new council to work with the public and for the public and also restore the services that are so badly needed in this area.”

Newby and Scalby Town Council has been contacted for comment.