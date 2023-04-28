Petition calls for temporary public toilets in Filey after demolition of rundown block approved

Campaigners have raised their concerns that the seafront will be left without suitable facilities at the height of the tourist season and claim it has led to public urination issues.

North Yorkshire Council unanimously approved the demolition of the public toilet block on Ravine Road on April 20, which they said is “unsuitable for current and future use”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be replaced with a “modern seven cubicle pre-constructed block”, but this will see an overall reduction of facilities from nine toilets, six urinals and one disabled toilet to just six unisex toilets and one disabled toilet.

Campaigners have raised their concerns over a lock of facilities.

Jonathan Cairns, a Filey resident who started the petition, has called for temporary toilets to be installed during the demolition work, the facilities’ opening hours to be revised all-year round and to scrap the so-called ‘pay to pee’ model in favour of free entry.

Cllr Lindsay Burr told the planning meeting that Filey “is totally spoiled” by the toilet block’s rundown appearance and said she is “embarrassed by it”, adding that “it is not fit for purpose”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also queried whether temporary toilet facilities could be made available to serve the Coble Landing area whilst building work takes place.

The committee’s chair, Cllr Caroline Goodrick, acknowledged that the demolition work would be a temporary inconvenience, but said it was not within the committee’s remit to authorise any alternative facilities.

Plans to demolish the existing block were approved earlier this month.

The new toilet block, when open, will be accessed with a paid contactless entry system. The disabled toilet will require a Radar key, which can be bought from the council for £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilets closed in November last year and were due to reopen in March ahead of the upcoming tourist season, instead, they will now be demolished.

Mr Cairns said nearby businesses, including cafes, restaurants, shops and amusements are also supporting his campaign.

He added: “We understand the council's decision to remove the existing toilet block, but we need to find a solution that supports our community and businesses, especially during the tourist season.

“Installing temporary toilets on Coble Landing is a practical and cost-effective solution that will benefit everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad