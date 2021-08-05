Pickering man ordered to tear down shipping container used as 'hobby workshop' without planning permission

Pete Wood of Westbourne Grove applied to Ryedale Council to allow the 3 metre by 6 metre container to remain in place at his property but councillors on the authority’s planning committee denied permission on Tuesday night .

The retrospective application prompted objections from Pickering Town Council and several residents, with a further four people writing in support of Mr Wood.

The grey metal container had replaced an earlier wooden structure that had been destroyed in a fire last year.

The man has been ordered to remove the shipping container.

Mr Wood had offered to lower the height of the container and clad it in natural wood but councillors voted on Tuesday night to refuse the permission and move ahead with enforcement action.

Cllr Carrie-Anne Brackstone said: “I have visited Westbourne Grove twice in the last six weeks, and the last time was yesterday.

“Though I have every sympathy with the applicant following the fire on his property I have to say I agree with the officer’s report, and the parish council’s comment that the shipping container is an incongruous feature within the residential setting.”