Plan approved to repair ‘very poor condition’ of Whitby’s listed Spital Old Bridge

Plans to save the “structural integrity” of Whitby’s Grade-II listed Spital Old Bridge have been given the go-ahead.

The proposal was approved by North Yorkshire Council’s planning authority on Thursday, November 7, after councillors heard that the bridge is currently in a “very poor” condition due to a number of cracks, damaged stonework and vegetation growth.

While the proposal was supported by Whitby Town Council and Whitby Civic Society, planning officers said they “acknowledge that the works will result in some impact upon the original stonework”.

However, they said the works are “considered necessary to stabilise the bridge and ensure its longevity for the future”.

Spital Old Bridge. Photo: North Yorkshire Council

The Old Bridge is located to the west of Spital Bridge and is associated with Whitby’s industrial development in the 19th century as it adds “a layer of historical and economic importance” to it.

The bridge is on Historic England’s National Heritage List, which highlights its importance as “part of the nation’s historic infrastructure, particularly as a 19th century stone arch bridge with considerable architectural and historical merit”.

Officers also noted that the works would seek to “minimise alterations to the original structure by employing anchors and stitching techniques that strengthen the bridge’s core without necessitating extensive dismantling or removal”.

Temporary scaffolding will be set up and the original stonework will be preserved and repointed using a natural cement mortar.

According to submitted plans, the choice of material was critical “due to the tidal nature of the watercourse, as a hot lime mix would not have sufficient time to set before being submerged in tidal waters”.

Officers added: “It is clear from the supporting documentation and engineer’s report that the method of repair is appropriate and sympathetic to the listed structure.”