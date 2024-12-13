Plan for 13-bed HMO at Blands Cliff, Scarborough, gets councillors’ approval despite objections

7 Blands Cliff, Scarborough. Courtesy North Yorkshire Council

Plans for a 13-bed HMO in Scarborough South Bay have been narrowly approved by councillors despite dozens of objections.

The conversion of the three-storey former bed and breakfast at 7 Blands Cliff, Scarborough into a 13-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) was approved at a planning meeting on Thursday, December 12.

More than 30 residents objected to the scheme with many raising concerns about potential antisocial behaviour.

The planning authority also initially raised various concerns about residential amenity, waste management, and ensuring well-managed and maintained premises.

But after the number of bedrooms was reduced from 14 and the applicant provided a management plan and assurances, officers said the scheme could be approved.

Speaking at the meeting, a member of the public, Tony Fencer said: “Are you going to Scarborough Fair? Or to Scarborough, the HMO capital of North Yorkshire?

“There are already 120 HMOs with over a thousand beds in Scarborough while Selby, Hambleton, and Rydeale only have 54 between them.

“Many seaside towns have been destroyed by HMOs. We rely on tourism and Blands Cliff is a main tourist route, so how can an HMO here not affect tourism?”

Blands Cliff is a link road that connects the town centre at Newborough to South Bay Beach and is within the town’s conservation area.

According to a council report, the HMO rooms will have floor areas in excess of the minimum required floor area standards and the scheme will include three kitchens.

John McDermott, the agent for the application, told the committee that the application was the result of six months of work.

He said: “HMOs on their own don’t cause harm, they are part and parcel of a very important link in a housing delivery chain.

“They allow young people to leave home for the first time and experience independent living and also allow vital out-of-home living for workers who are joining the community and working locally.”

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the Castle ward, urged her colleagues to reject the plan and suggested that the applicant convert the building into self-contained flats instead.

She said: “This is not the way forward. Members, I appeal to you as division councillor to please refuse this application.

“Conversion to an HMO will bring greater return to the purchaser and investor through inflated rents, but what will it bring to the area?”

However, not all committee members were opposed to the scheme with councillors also highlighting the need to provide housing.

Coun Subash Sharma said that Scarborough “needs young people in particular to come and support the labour force”, adding that it was “preposterous” to suggest that most young people could afford to purchase a flat instead.

The Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee approved the conversion, subject to conditions, with the casting vote of the chair.