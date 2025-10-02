Plan for 24/7 opening hours at Scarborough adult gaming centre to be debated

An adult gaming centre’s plan to extend its opening hours to 24 hours a day in Scarborough is set to be debated by councillors.

​Luxury Leisure wants its Admiral adult gaming centre (AGC) at 115 – 116 Westborough, to be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

​Members of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee have been asked to reject the proposal over concerns about impacts on the character of the town centre and on the amenity of residential properties.

​However, the applicant stated that “the proposed Admiral AGC, including 24-hour trading, will not result in any loss of amenity to any nearby residents.”

​It added: “Indeed, there are no identified residential occupiers directly above the application site or in the immediate vicinity.”

​North Yorkshire Police “strongly objects to the extended hours of operation” of the site, which it noted was located in a “‘crime hotspot’ by virtue of associated high levels of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour”.

​In March, councillors refused Luxury Leisure’s proposal to convert the Halifax on Baxtergate, Whitby, into a 24-hour adult gaming centre after more than 500 objections were lodged by residents and a petition was presented in Parliament.

​A report prepared for a planning meeting next week notes that the Admiral in Scarborough town centre currently has permitted opening hours from 8am to midnight.

​In its original application to North Yorkshire Council, Luxury Leisure “sought a 24-hour operation for the AGC” and the company later volunteered restricted opening hours to “mitigate concerns” following a consultation with North Yorkshire Police.

​Planning officers “maintain that continued 24-hour use would undoubtedly alter the character of this part of the town centre [and] encourage clientele that would otherwise frequent the late-night establishments and casinos located on the periphery of the town centre to this section of pedestrianised Westborough”.

​NYC’s commercial regulation team said refusal of the plan was “essential to protect the immediate amenity”.

​Luxury Leisure has maintained that “AGCs are established bona fide town centre uses which add to the diversity and choice of uses in town centre locations and which have no harmful impact on retailing activity.

​“Luxury Leisure has never had a licence reviewed or revoked and is a socially responsible national multiple operator with an excellent covenant,” it added.

​Members of the public are invited to attend the planning meeting at Scarborough Town Hall on Thursday, October 9.