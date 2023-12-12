Plan for 93 houses in East Ayton, near Scarborough, set to be approved despite affordable housing concerns

Almost a hundred houses could be built in East Ayton despite developer ‘reluctance’ over the council’s affordable homes policy.

Proposed layout of 93 properties, land South Of Racecourse Road, East Ayton. Keepmoat Homes

A plan by Keepmoat Homes to build 93 dwellings of various sizes on land to the South of Racecourse Road in East Ayton has been recommended for approval.

Councillors will vote on the construction of the proposed properties, which range from two to four-bedroom dwellings, at a meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee on Thursday, December 14.

Concerns about the development have been raised by the parish council, residents, and the NHS but planning officers have concluded that “technical matters have been resolved”.

Proposed elevations of East Ayton, 93-dwelling development. Keepmoat Homes

However, officers noted that the applicant has been “reluctant and unwilling” to use the standard clauses for affordable housing.

They also noted that securing financial ‘S106’ contributions for on-site affordable housing, off-site green space, and health and education contributions was still a “significant issue that needs to be resolved”.

The NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) said that the existing GP practice in West Ayton could not accommodate the additional growth resulting from the proposed development.

The ICB added that to mitigate the impact of the 94 dwellings – around 214 residents – it would need a developer contribution of £57,000.

Proposed elevations of East Ayton, 93-dwelling development. Keepmoat Homes

Keepmoat Homes has also been asked to contribute £36,000 towards primary education.

A council report states that initially, the proposal was to provide 30 per cent on-site affordable housing but the applicant stated that “no affordable housing could be provided”.

However, following negotiations, the scheme would now provide 20 per cent on-site affordable housing, equating to 19 dwellings.

The overall number of dwellings was also reduced from 114 to 93.

According to the applicant, all of the dwellings will have front and rear garden areas and a majority will have driveways, with two parking courts also proposed.

Keepmoat Homes said that the development would provide an “appropriate mix of living accommodation, providing a number of sustainable betterments and have a positive influence on the local area”.

It added that its plans “provide a clear and robust proposal for supporting a residential development on this site”.

