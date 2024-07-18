Plan for assisted living support at Whitby’s Church House centre scrapped over public objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby’s Church House community centre will be renovated – but the expansion will not include assisted living services following objections from neighbours.

The centre on Flowergate supports community groups in the town, offering coffee mornings and low-cost space for meetings.

The centre had originally proposed changing the use of the building to include respite living accommodation but this was withdrawn following more than a dozen objections from residents.

Plans for a soup kitchen were also withdrawn by the applicant, Untitled Properties Ltd.

Church House Centre, Flowergate, Whitby.

Instead, the newly approved plans will see creation of additional and re-organised office space, kitchen and toilet space, meeting rooms, and a reception area.

Objecting to the original plan, one resident said: “There is a lack of evidence to support the need for a soup kitchen in the area and there is no need for the type of living accommodation which is proposed.”

Another neighbour stated: “The development would potentially have a detrimental impact on the nearby tourism and holiday letting businesses.”

The amended proposal did not receive any objections from members of the public.

Proposed elevations for Church House Centre, Whitby.

The floor space of the building will be extended for increased office space, meeting rooms and community uses

The rear terrace was initially set to be used for the living accommodation before its removal from the plan and will now become office spaces for short-term and long-term let.

Planning officers noted that this would likely create more activity within the site but added that office space and community uses “are not typically noisy or disruptive” and the potential impact on neighbours would be “minimal”.

The frontage of the building will remain unchanged except for a 1.2m high wrought iron fence which the council said would have a neutral impact on Whitby’s conservation area.

The plan was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to conditions on the use of the building and the type of materials used.